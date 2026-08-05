Surprise says water future remains secure despite Colorado River uncertainty

SURPRISE, AZ — As Arizona communities prepare for the possibility of future Colorado River water reductions, Surprise officials say the city's water portfolio remains strong enough to support both current residents and future growth.

The city finds itself in a unique position: one of the Valley's fastest-growing communities while also navigating ongoing uncertainty surrounding the Colorado River and negotiations over its long-term management.

Despite those challenges, Surprise Water Department Director Michael Boule said the city has significant capacity available.

"Currently, we're only using 50 percent of that water portfolio," Boule said. "The other 50 percent is set aside for growth or potential reductions."

According to Boule, the Surprise water service area currently delivers about 11,000 acre-feet of water annually, an amount he said places the city in the middle range compared with other municipalities in the Phoenix metropolitan area.

To prepare for future demand, the city is continuing to invest in water infrastructure. Several groundwater wells and water supply facilities are under construction to expand capacity and improve system reliability.

"We have a number of new groundwater wells under construction, water supply facilities where the water is treated, stored, pressurized and sent out to the distribution system," Boule said.

The city draws from multiple water sources, a strategy Boule said helps reduce the impact of potential Colorado River shortages. He also emphasized that reductions in Colorado River allocations do not threaten Surprise's 100-year Assured Water Supply designation, a state requirement demonstrating that sufficient water resources exist to meet projected demand for the next century.

Not everyone views the region's water outlook the same way.

Selwyn Justice, a citrus farmer with Justice Brothers Ranch, said the challenges facing Arizona's water supply remain significant, even for agricultural operators who rely primarily on groundwater.

"From my perspective as a farmer and rancher in Arizona, it's a pretty dire situation that we find ourselves in," Justice said.

Justice said Colorado River shortages create ripple effects throughout Arizona's water system, influencing how water resources are used and impacting costs across multiple sectors.

"As those Colorado use reductions occur here, we're going to continue to see water moving in new and interesting ways," Justice said.

As the West Valley continues to grow, questions remain about how cities, businesses and agriculture will balance increasing demand with limited water resources.

Boule said the solution will not be competition between communities for available water supplies but continued cooperation throughout the region.

With new infrastructure projects underway and additional water resources available for future development, city leaders say Surprise remains well-positioned to accommodate growth while adapting to whatever changes emerge from ongoing Colorado River negotiations.

For residents and businesses considering the city's future, officials' message is clear: growth and water security can coexist if communities continue planning for the long term.

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