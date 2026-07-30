Surprise launches innovation hub aimed at helping small businesses grow in West Valley

SURPRISE, AZ — City leaders in Surprise are betting a new innovation and entrepreneurship hub can help local businesses thrive while fueling economic growth across the West Valley.

Spark Surprise, which will have a grand opening in October, is designed to connect entrepreneurs with business resources, technology, marketing support and educational opportunities. City officials say the hub will serve as a one-stop destination where business owners can collaborate, develop skills and find guidance on everything from artificial intelligence tools to permitting requirements.

“Spark Surprise is a place that businesses can find access to other businesses, they can find peers, they can find support,” said Jeanine Jerkovic, the city’s economic development director.

The city hopes the facility will make it easier for startups and small businesses to overcome common challenges. Services will include support for marketing, financial literacy, technology adoption and navigating regulatory requirements that often frustrate new business owners.

For some entrepreneurs, those challenges are all too familiar.

Scott Strelitz recently opened Southern Steer Butcher in Surprise’s future downtown City Center development. He said the permitting process was one of the most time-consuming parts of getting his business off the ground.

“Going through permitting process took a long time. There (were) a few different reviews that we had to go through,” Strelitz said.

Despite those hurdles, he remains optimistic about the city’s downtown potential and believes many people have yet to realize what is planned for that part of the city.

“A lot of people don’t know the vision for it, so getting the word out there in terms of what this is going to be, the family-friendly entertainment, the walkable retail shops, I think is really going to help over time,” Strelitz said.

Regional economic leaders say that vision aligns with broader growth trends across the Phoenix metropolitan area.

According to Christine Mackay, president and chief executive officer of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council, the West Valley is expected to account for a significant share of the region’s growth in the coming years.

“Between now and 2034, more than 30 percent of the growth is expected to happen in the West Valley, and Surprise is a prime candidate for that growth to continue,” Mackay said.

Economic development officials also hope the area can attract more employers. Much of the West Valley workforce still commutes east for work, meaning additional business investment could create jobs closer to home and reduce commute times for residents.

Jerkovic said Spark Surprise is intended to support not only businesses within the city but entrepreneurs throughout the region.

“We’re in the City of Surprise. We hope we’re helping a lot of Surprise businesses, but we know we’re part of a regional market,” she said.

For Strelitz, the new hub could become another resource as he grows his newly opened business. As Surprise continues to expand and attract investment, he said he is hopeful about what lies ahead.

Spark Surprise leaders say the goal is simple: Give entrepreneurs the tools, training and connections they need to succeed while helping the West Valley build a stronger and more diverse economy.

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