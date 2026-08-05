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Salad and Go files for bankruptcy, closing all locations

Salad And Go says it will serve its last customers on Wednesday August 5
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PHOENIX — Popular Arizona salad chain announced on Tuesday they will be closing its doors after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

In a statement, Salad And Go says it will serve its last customers on Wednesday and will close all its locations.

The company first opened in Gilbert in 2013 and expanded locations in Arizona and Nevada.

In January, the company announced it closed all of its restaurant locations and facilities in Texas and Oklahoma and was refocusing its efforts in Arizona.

Read the statement below:

“This is a painful day for everyone who built, worked for and loved Salad and Go,” said Mike Tattersfield, Salad and Go CEO. “Our mission was brought to life every day by an extraordinary team and embraced by guests who made us part of their routines. We are proud of what we built together and grateful to every team member, guest and partner who believed in it.”

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