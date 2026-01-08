Salad and Go to close all Texas and Oklahoma locations, move HQ back to Arizona

PHOENIX — Salad and Go announced on Wednesday that it will close all its restaurant locations and facilities in Texas and Oklahoma and will refocus its efforts on Arizona.

Salad and Go will close 32 stores – 25 in Texas and seven in Oklahoma – as well as its headquarters office and central kitchen in Dallas, CEO Mike Tattersfield told the Phoenix Business Journal.

The quick-service healthy restaurant known for low-priced salads was founded in Gilbert 13 years ago and grew a large presence in the Valley, but started a massive expansion effort in Texas in the early 2020s, which Tattersfield said ended up being a flawed plan, especially with a very large central kitchen that was meant to service hundreds of restaurants.