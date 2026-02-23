Jackpot dispute: Circle K sues Scottsdale store clerk, Arizona Lottery over $12.8 million ticket

Circle K is suing a Scottsdale store manager and the Arizona Lottery over a jackpot ticket worth $12.8 million.

According to multiple reports citing the lawsuit, a customer ordered 85 tickets for the Nov. 24, 2025, drawing of The Pick at the Circle K on the southeast corner of 56th Street and Bell Road.

After the clerk printed out all the tickets requested, the customer paid for only 60 of them, leaving 25 tickets that were set aside. One of those hit the jackpot for what was the fourth-largest prize in The Pick’s history.

The Pick is a daily drawing that costs $1 per entry to play. Tickets are available at over 3,000 Arizona Lottery retail locations. Odds of matching all six numbers in the game to win the jackpot are 1 in over 7 million.

