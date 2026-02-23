Electric-car maker Lucid lays off hundreds of workers

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — Lucid Group Inc. informed employees Friday of a 12% reduction in its workforce, a move that could affect hundreds of workers at the Newark-based electric vehicle manufacturer.

A Lucid spokesperson confirmed the layoffs to the Business Times on Friday, saying they "occurred across the company," but would not affect hourly production workers at its Arizona operations. It's unclear whether the job cuts will impact salaried workers in Arizona, where it employed 2,800 people as of June 2025, the Business Journal previously reported.

The company manufactures its Lucid Gravity SUVs and Lucid Air sedans south of Phoenix in Casa Grande. Lucid said earlier this year that it expects to begin production of robotaxis there later this year after initially announcing last July a joint effort with Nuro and Uber to deploy at least 20,000 robotaxis in dozens of markets worldwide over six years.

