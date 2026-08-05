From homeless to housed: How a news story changed one Phoenix man's life

Marc Johnson had been in and out of homelessness for 40 years.

A chance encounter with an ABC15 news story in 2024 changed everything.

Now 65, Johnson said he was sleeping on cardboard outside in South Phoenix but stopped at a family member's home to shower one day in 2024 when he caught a story on ABC15 about Entryway, a non-profit that partners with apartment complexes and multi-family housing providers to help those in need get jobs and discounted housing.

"Trying to get something to eat, get some rest and get out of the elements and I was just watching the news ABC15," Johnson said.

The story inspired him to call Entryway. He worked with Entryway Executive Director Mandy Porter-Griffith, who helped him find shelter and workforce trainings. Soon after, Johnson landed a job with PB Bell at a Phoenix apartment complex, testing pool chemicals, handling maintenance concerns and learning skills he never had before.

"I didn't know anything about air conditioners, dishwashers, none of this stuff. Now I can take a sink out, I can do all this stuff now," Johnson said.

His health tracker shows he walks 13 miles a day on the job. The work has paid off. Johnson now has his own car and his own furnished place, celebrating 16 months of having his own apartment.

He's still training and hoping to earn a promotion to leasing agent. But more than anything, he wants his story to give others hope.

"I kept on pushing and having faith. Now I just want to be obedient and help other people and give them hope," Johnson said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.