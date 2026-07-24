DATA: Incumbents off to strong start in Arizona's general election money race

PHOENIX — Arizona candidates and political action committees have raised a combined total of more than $162 million so far this election cycle, with Democrats currently leading in most statewide races — though Republicans hold an edge in others.

Candidates across statewide races have raised more than $52 million combined. Political action committees have raised more than twice that amount, topping $110 million. Those totals do not include any U.S. House races.

Governor

Incumbent Gov. Katie Hobbs has raised more than $10 million this cycle — nearly three times the amount raised by her Republican opponent, Congressman Andy Biggs, who has raised $3.2 million.

Secretary of State

Secretary of State Adrian Fontes has raised $1.8 million, more than four times the amount raised by his opponent, state Rep. Alex Kolodin, who has raised $396,000.

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Attorney General

The money race is tighter for attorney general, but still favors the incumbent Democrat. Attorney General Kris Mayes has raised $4.3 million compared to $1.7 million for her opponent, Warren Petersen — about two and a half times more.

Superintendent of Public Instruction

This is where the money race starts to favor Republicans. Kimberly Yee has raised $352,000, a little more than her Democratic opponent, Teresa Ruiz, who has raised $283,000.

State Treasurer

Republican Elijah Norton has raised $3 million for state treasurer — nearly three times the amount raised by Democrat Nick Mansour.

Average donation size

Raw fundraising totals alone don't tell the full story of how popular a candidate is or how effective they are at raising money. Average donation size offers another lens. A lower average donation can signal less self-funding and more grassroots support.

The biggest self-funder by far is Norton. His average donation is $23,000.

The next highest averages belong to Petersen, Yee and Mansour — three Republicans and one Democrat.

On the other end of the spectrum, Biggs has the lowest average donation of any candidate in these races, at $80 per donation. He is followed by Fontes, Ruiz and Hobbs — three Democrats and one Republican.

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