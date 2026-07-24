Scottsdale gym owner sentenced to 34 years in prison for multiple sex assaults

A convicted serial rapist out of Scottsdale has been sentenced to decades in prison.

On Friday, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced 34-year-old Tevin Favor was sentenced to 34 years in prison for sexually assaulting four women.

ABC15 previously reported that Favor, a former ASU football player, owned and operated the Better Late Than Never gym in Scottsdale at the time of his arrest in 2018. In one case, Favor reportedly gave his business card to a victim and asked for a date.

See previous coverage in the video player above

MCSO Tevin Terrell Favor

Authorities say the women reported being raped years after it happened, but during court proceedings, prosecutors were able to establish a clear pattern to the assaults and the victims in terms of their ages and physical appearances.

The trial took place from April 10 through May 28, and the jury returned a guilty verdict on all four counts of sexual assault.

"These women showed extraordinary courage. Coming forward about being sexually assaulted, knowing you'll have to relive it in detail in front of strangers in a courtroom, takes a different kind of bravery,” said Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell. “Their willingness to do so didn't just bring them justice; it helped put a serial rapist behind bars and protect other women from being harmed in the future.”