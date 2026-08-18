Where Gov. Katie Hobbs’ running mate, John Giles, stands on abortion, ESAs, trans athletes

PHOENIX — John Giles may be a Republican-turned-independent. But the former Mesa mayor who is running for Arizona lieutenant governor has few policy disagreements with Gov. Katie Hobbs, his Democratic running mate.

He said he is aligned with Hobbs on school vouchers, abortion rights and bathroom access for trans student athletes – issues that deeply divide Republicans and Democrats.

Giles, who has described himself as pro-life, also voted for Prop. 139, the 2024 measure that added the right to abortion to Arizona’s Constitution. He told reporters Saturday the two positions on such a complex issue aren’t in conflict.

“If I'm ever in a position to defend 139 and the new state Constitution protections for that, I will do so,” he said, adding that it reflects his “personal point of view on the topic.”

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Hobbs and Giles both said they would fight any efforts to restrict Prop. 139.

“I want to make it really clear that support for reproductive freedom is absolutely, 100% a non-negotiable for me,” she said. “And I know with the passage of 139, it is a non-negotiable for Arizonans.”

The governor has repeatedly clashed with Republican lawmakers over Empowerment Scholarship Accounts, the state’s school voucher system. She has called for income caps and other reforms to the program. Critics say spending on the program needs to be reined in.

Giles said the program “100%” needs the guardrails supported by Hobbs, saying that public education needs resources to compete.

“I think for there to be true, meaningful school choice, the public option has to be a strong one,” he said.

Hobbs has vetoed a record number of bills passed by the Republican majorities in the Legislature, including legislation to ban trans students from using school bathrooms or locker rooms that align with their gender identity.

Lawmakers included the proposal in Prop. 318, a ballot measure they sent to voters that would also prohibit trans girls and women from competing in sports designed for girls or women.

Such ballot measures bypass the governor and go directly to voters.

“I don't believe in discrimination, and so that issue is really a red herring more often than not,” Giles said.

The Biggs campaign has said Giles’ decision to join Hobbs on her ticket is not surprising.

“I think he fits right there with the pro-Kamala Harris, pro-Gavin Newsom Democrats,” Biggs told ABC15 when Hobbs announced her lieutenant governor pick. “And so he's going to fit right in with those guys.”

A focus on nonpartisan issues

According to his Maricopa County voter record, which ABC15 has obtained through a public records request, Giles changed his registration from Republican to “no party preference” in May.

Giles, a critic of President Donald Trump who backed former Vice President Kamala Harris for president, said he believed his efforts to reform the GOP were a lost cause.

“I was drawn to the Republican Party because of my admiration for people like John McCain, because of a belief in limited government and free enterprise. That's never changed,” he told reporters on Saturday. “I feel like the party left me, not the other way around.”

Giles and Hobbs say they are focused on a shared agenda of priorities that should not be considered partisan.

“So many of the issues we're facing – protecting our water, protecting public education, growing the economy – these aren't Democratic or Republican issues, and I've said that for four years,” Hobbs said.