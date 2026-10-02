Man arrested after alleged child sex trafficking

A man was arrested after allegedly sex trafficking a 15-year-old from Peoria, according to the Peoria Police Department.

Police say that on Sept. 14, they began an investigation after they believed a runaway 15-year-old girl was traveling to Florida with a man.

Investigators located the girl in Indio, California and found her in an area known for sex trafficking.

The girl told authorities that she was being trafficked by a man now identified as 32-year-old Donte Lofton Jr.

With the use of an Automated License Plate Reader, they were able to find Donte's rental car in Heber.

Lofton was arrested and a woman found with him also stated she was also being trafficked.

He was booked into jail on charges of child sex trafficking and sex trafficking with similar charges pending in California.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond.