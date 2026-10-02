New Surprise report finds proposed ICE facility would use far more water than originally projected

SURPRISE, AZ — A new City of Surprise analysis suggests a proposed federal immigration detention facility would require significantly more water than initially anticipated, prompting calls for additional infrastructure investments and renewed criticism from opponents of the project.

The proposed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility has been on hold since April while undergoing environmental review. Now, an updated city water and wastewater evaluation estimates the project's water demand would be more than triple earlier projections.

“This is two to three times more than our highest current water user,” Surprise City Councilman Chris Judd said.

According to the report, the facility's projected average daily water demand increased from 63,000 gallons per day to 190,000 gallons per day, while projected peak daily demand rose from 126,000 gallons per day to 380,000 gallons per day.

The revised figures represent roughly a 200% increase over the original estimates in both categories.

If constructed, the facility would become the largest water user in Surprise, according to city officials.

“There’s a manufacturer in Surprise that’s our highest user, and they use about 80,000 gallons per day,” Judd said. “So this is two to three times more than our highest current water user.”

Opponents of the project argue the updated numbers raise additional concerns about whether the facility is appropriate for the area.

“This is a massive induction of water resources for what was originally supposed to be a run-of-the-mill warehouse,” said Jeremy Helfgot, who opposes the proposed detention center.

The city's report also identifies roughly $8 million in water and wastewater infrastructure needs associated with the project. Potential improvements include construction of a new groundwater well, expanded water treatment capacity and upgrades to wastewater facilities.

To offset those impacts, Surprise is seeking additional water resources from GardaWorld, the private company expected to operate the facility. Under the proposal, the company would either provide qualifying water resources to the city or pay approximately $1 million in water credits to help offset the project's demand.

City officials say they are legally required to provide utility service to qualifying developments as long as developers cover the costs imposed on the system.

“By law, we have to let them access our facilities, use our facilities, as long as they reimburse us for the burden they’re putting on us,” Judd said.

The water requirements have become a new focal point for community groups opposing the facility, who view the report as evidence that the project could place substantial demands on local resources.

Some activists have pointed to examples from other states where they say local governments refused to provide utility resources needed for similar facilities.

“Their city leadership stepped up and simply said 'No, we are not going to provide you with the water resources to run this facility,'” Helfgot said. “And that essentially was the linchpin that stopped it.”

Surprise officials, however, maintain that the law does not allow the city to deny utility service on that basis alone.

The proposed detention center has generated controversy since it was first announced, with public debate focusing on immigration policy, environmental impacts, infrastructure demands and the facility's effect on surrounding communities.

ABC15 reached out to ICE regarding the revised water estimates and additional requirements outlined in the report but did not receive a response.

We do not have a timeline for when the environmental review will be completed or when a final decision on the proposed facility could be made.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

