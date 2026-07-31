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Andy Biggs picks Sine Kerr as running mate in 1st Arizona election with lieutenant governor

The Republican ticket is now set, but incumbent Gov. Katie Hobbs has not announced her running mate for November's historic election
Andy Biggs has won the Republican nomination for Arizona governor, the AP projects. Biggs will face current governor Katie Hobbs in the general election in November.
Andy Biggs wins GOP nomination for Arizona governor
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Republican gubernatorial nominee Andy Biggs named former state Sen. Sine Kerr as his running mate Friday, completing the GOP ticket for Arizona’s November general election.

“I am thrilled to have Sine Kerr as my running mate and Arizona’s first nominee to be lieutenant governor,” Biggs said in a news release. “Sine knows Arizona’s agriculture community as well as anyone and has the respect of farmers, ranchers and policymakers from around the state.”

Biggs, an East Valley congressman, also released a campaign video introducing Kerr as his running mate.

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