Andy Biggs picks Sine Kerr as running mate in 1st Arizona election with lieutenant governor

Republican gubernatorial nominee Andy Biggs named former state Sen. Sine Kerr as his running mate Friday, completing the GOP ticket for Arizona’s November general election.

“I am thrilled to have Sine Kerr as my running mate and Arizona’s first nominee to be lieutenant governor,” Biggs said in a news release. “Sine knows Arizona’s agriculture community as well as anyone and has the respect of farmers, ranchers and policymakers from around the state.”

Biggs, an East Valley congressman, also released a campaign video introducing Kerr as his running mate.

Read more from our news partners at KTAR News here.