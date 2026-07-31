Lyfe Companies to develop retail and dining corridor at Vistancia in North Peoria

PEORIA, AZ — Scottsdale-based Lyfe Companies is developing the first phase of a retail and dining hub within the Vistancia master-planned community in north Peoria.

The firm is behind projects at other notable Valley neighborhood retail centers including Uptown Plaza in Phoenix and Epicenter in Gilbert, and has worked on restaurants like Buck & Rider, The Mission and Huss Brewing.

Plans for Five North at Vistancia — the 320-acre commercial core of the over 7,000-acre master-planned community — have dramatically shifted in recent years. Though always envisioned as a mixed-use development with a commercial component, it was once planned to be home to Amkor’s $7 billion semiconductor packaging and testing facility, until that project moved over to Peoria’s Innovation Core.

Now, healthcare facilities, light industrial, and a new shopping and dining plaza are on tap to start.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.