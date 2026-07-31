Destructive Peoria house fire under investigation as possible arson

PEORIA, AZ — A large house in Peoria was destroyed in a fire Friday morning, and officials are investigating it as a possible arson case.

Peoria Fire-Medical Department says the fire erupted at a home on a county island near 83rd Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road.

There was limited water supply and large flames, which forced fire crews to go into defensive mode and upgraded the incident to a first-alarm fire response.

One firefighter was treated at the scene for minor injuries, and no other injuries were reported.

Everyone at the home evacuated safely, officials say.

MCSO confirmed that detectives have since been called to the scene to conduct an "active arson investigation."

No other information has been released.