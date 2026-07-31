Indoor rainforest project near Scottsdale put on hold after tribal council delays vote

A long-planned indoor rainforest project near Scottsdale has been put on hold after the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community Council delayed its vote.

The SRPMIC Council was scheduled to vote on a conditional use permit for Paradise Earth during a July 29 meeting, but all Council members unanimously opted out until they could get more information.

Council members expressed concerns and wanted clarity on the wildlife attraction's water usage, waste, how the extreme heat would impact animals housed under a glass roof, as well as where animals would be sourced and if that process would be ethical. Additional concerns included how the project fit into the SRPMIC's General Plan and water drainage issues.

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