Tony Romo put on leave at CBS Sports following arrest

Tony Romo has been placed on leave at CBS Sports following his arrest in Wisconsin last week for operating while intoxicated.

"Tony Romo is on leave from his role at CBS Sports until further notice," the network said in a statement Friday.

The former NFL star and current broadcaster was arrested last week on suspicion of operating while under the influence, according to a Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office arrest-detention report obtained by ABC affiliate station WISN-TV.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.