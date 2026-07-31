Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
39  WX Alerts
NewsNational News

Actions

Tony Romo put on leave at CBS Sports following arrest

You can watch the latest headlines and weather from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix any time on-air, online, and on the ABC15 mobile and streaming apps.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
ALL - Brightspot Resize Template 1920x1080 (12).png
Posted

Tony Romo has been placed on leave at CBS Sports following his arrest in Wisconsin last week for operating while intoxicated.

"Tony Romo is on leave from his role at CBS Sports until further notice," the network said in a statement Friday.

The former NFL star and current broadcaster was arrested last week on suspicion of operating while under the influence, according to a Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office arrest-detention report obtained by ABC affiliate station WISN-TV.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Want more news in your community? Add ABC15 as a preferred source on Google below:

Null

Latest from ABC15:

 

Report a typo

SNG_Digital_Ad_480x360_CTA.jpg