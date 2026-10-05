WATCH: Arizona Lieutenant Governor candidates debate ahead of general election

Arizona's General Election happens this November! In the lead-up to the election, we are giving you a chance to hear directly from the candidates who are taking part in a debate.

We're partnering with the Arizona Clean Elections Commission and the Arizona Media Association to bring you key primary race debates live.

Monday night, candidates for Lieutenant Governor are set to debate at 6 p.m. Watch the debate in the player below:

SEE PREVIOUS DEBATES:

Congressional District 6 (CD-6): Rep. Juan Ciscomani & Dem. JoAnna Mendoza

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction: Rep. Kimberly Yee & Dem. Teresa Leyba Ruiz

Arizona Corporation Commission: Rep. Kevin Thompson, Dem. Jonathon Hill & Dem. Clara Pratte

Attorney General candidates: (incumbent) Dem. Kris Mayes & Rep. Warren Peterson