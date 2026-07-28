Race is set for Navajo Nation's next president

NAVAJO NATION, AZ — ABC15 is tracking the latest in the race for Navajo Nation President.

After the July 21 Primary, Justin Jones and Crystalyne Curley were the top two candidates, defeating incumbent Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren, who was running for a second term and came in third place.

Jones is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, attorney, and former judge who also has a background in education.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Curley is the current Navajo Nation Council Speaker and is the first female to hold that role. If elected, she would be the first woman to ever hold the office of Navajo Nation President.

On Monday, ABC15's Nick Ciletti spoke to her and her newly-selected running mate, former Arizona House lawmaker and Persian Gulf War veteran Chris Deschene.

"We have been talking about the issues of infrastructure, bringing our children home to the Navajo Nation, creating and establishing a permanent homeland, meaning infrastructure and economic development," explains Curley. "And also bringing integrity back to the Navajo Nation office of President and Vice President."

"All of this is for our future," added Deschene. "It's for our young and for our little ones who are yet to come and to share in this great country of ours."

To learn more about Curley's campaign for Navajo Nation President, click here.

ABC15 reached out to Mr. Jones' team to inquire about a sit-down interview, but so far we have not heard back. We will continue to follow up. In the meantime, to learn more about his campaign, click here.