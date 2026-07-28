'Minor' train derailment causes traffic restrictions in Mesa

MESA, AZ — A train derailment caused temporary road restrictions in Mesa on Tuesday morning, police say.
Mesa Police Department officials say they were called to assist with traffic control around 12:20 a.m. after a Union Pacific train incident near Center Street and Broadway Road.
Police say the train derailed, but the situation appeared to be "very minor," and no one was hurt.
There is no word yet on what caused the derailment.
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