Nonverbal students in Gilbert classroom become ABC15's newest Kidcasters

GILBERT, AZ — One classroom in Gilbert talks about the forecast every single morning in a unique way.

Daphne Fuller's class at Patterson Elementary, near Guadalupe Road and Val Vista Drive, is ABC15's newest group of Kidcasters. There are six fifth- and sixth-graders in the room. There are also six very big personalities.

"They're fun, and they're sassy, and they're caring and sarcastic, and you wouldn't know it unless you're in here," Fuller said.

Meteorologist Jorge Torres visited on one of the wettest mornings the Valley has had in a while. For a class that talks about the weather every day, the timing was perfect.

Most of Fuller's students are nonverbal. She calls the way they talk total communication.

"Body language, eye gaze, facial expressions, vocalizations, motor movements. It could be anything," Fuller said. "You kind of really need to get to know them as a whole person."

Every morning, the class uses total communication to go over the weather. Most days, it's the same forecast.

"Typically it's hot and sunny. But you know, when it gets to winter, it's cold and sunny," Fuller said.

Fuller said what people might not realize about her students is that they're just like them.

"We have a lot to learn from them just as much as they have a lot to learn from us," Fuller said. "They're showing something that a lot of people don't get to see, and that's how they communicate, and how that can look different, and what it means to be a respectful communicator."

Fuller admitted the big day came with some nerves.

"I'm not going to lie, I was nervous. But I'm proud of them. They all did so good," she said.

The class wrapped up the morning by singing "Itsy Bitsy Spider."

Fitting for a rainy day.