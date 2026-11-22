PHOENIX — Finding an internship can be tough, even for motivated students. But after struggling to find one himself, a 16-year-old Desert Vista High School junior decided to do something about it.

Sahi Katukojula created AZ Student Opportunity Hub, a free online database designed to help Arizona students find scholarships, internships, summer jobs, volunteer opportunities and more.

With the help of AI, the website brings together more than 1,300 opportunities in one place, helping students find options that fit their interests, grade level and goals.

Some examples include scholarships through the National Honor Society, healthcare volunteer opportunities with Banner Health, STEM programs through Arizona Area Health Education Centers and even a robotics competition involving MIT and NASA.

Students interested in careers outside the classroom can also find opportunities like the Arizona History Day competition, local internships and summer programs at universities across the country.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

The website also features a 60-second quiz that helps students narrow down opportunities based on their interests and circumstances.

Since launching this spring, Katukojula says the site has attracted more than 40,000 users, with public schools, libraries and Valley colleges also partnering with him.

For now, Katukojula says he isn't focused on making money from the project. Instead, he measures success by how many students he can help.

His next goal is to expand partnerships with some of Arizona's top universities and make even more opportunities accessible to students across the state.

You can explore the free database here.