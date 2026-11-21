The Maricopa County Medical Examiner has ruled the death of Eric Baker a homicide. Baker, 52, died in the custody of Mesa police on April 4. His family says the report released Friday has only made them angrier, and they’re still pushing for justice.

According to the report, several factors together caused Baker’s death: stress from being chased and held down by police, head and chest injuries, a weak and enlarged heart, and methamphetamine and fentanyl in his system.

A homicide ruling means another person’s actions contributed to a death. It does not mean a crime was committed.

Late Friday, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office told ABC15 it does not believe officers used unnecessary force, and prosecutors will not seek charges against them.

Baker's family has filed a $2 million notice of claim against the City of Mesa.

Mesa police say they stopped Baker because the bike he was riding had no headlight. They say they later learned he had outstanding warrants.

A witness recorded video of the arrest at the Buenas Apartments. The video appears to show officers punching Baker while they hold him down, and Baker can be heard screaming for help.

The autopsy found that Baker had a fractured skull, possibly from falling off his bike. He also had a cracked breastbone and several broken ribs, and some of those injuries may have come from CPR. The medical examiner also found 12 small puncture wounds that may have come from police Tasers.

Baker’s family and their attorney, Benjamin Taylor of Taylor & Gomez Law, disagree with the county attorney’s decision.

“I was shocked to see how brutal Mesa Police attacked Mr. Baker,” Taylor said.

“Mr. Baker was a loving father, a loving partner,” Taylor said. “He shouldn’t have died at the hands of Mesa Police, and now, we have this document showing the cause.”

“I’m just sad he had to go through that,” said Terica Downing, Baker’s girlfriend. “It hurts my feelings more than anything, just to think they’d do something like that.”

Baker’s daughter, Charlee Baker, said she couldn’t stand driving past the apartments every day, so she moved out of state.

“It’s just something that I never thought I was never going to have to experience or go through, or watch my sister have to go through,” Charlee said.

Mesa police say their policy is not to comment on any case that involves pending litigation.

