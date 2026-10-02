Former Gilbert High orchestra booster treasurer charged with theft

GILBERT, AZ — GILBERT, AZ -- A former Gilbert High School Orchestra Booster Club treasurer is accused of using more than $5,000 in booster club funds for personal use, according to court records.

Court records say that Allie M. Wolf, also known as Allison Marie Coons, is charged with one count of theft, a Class 3 felony.

According to a probable cause statement, the alleged theft was discovered after the club's incoming treasurer reviewed prior transactions and the account balance. Investigators allege Wolf used more than $5,000 in booster club funds for personal use, including ATM withdrawals, a tattoo transaction and money withdrawn through Venmo.

Gilbert Public Schools told ABC15 it did not receive a formal complaint or report about the matter and said booster organizations operate separately from schools.

ABC15 reached out to the booster club for comment but has not heard back.

The charge is an allegation, and the case remains pending.