Gilbert invests in downtown growth as Heritage District draws visitors

GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert continues to invest in its downtown Heritage District as the town works to bring more visitors to the area and support businesses already there.

David Traina, co-owner and partner of Liberty Market, has watched downtown Gilbert change since the restaurant opened in 2008.

"The traffic you see on Liberty Market today was not the same in 2008," Traina said.

The town recently broke ground on the Vaughn Avenue Connector, while new businesses are also coming to the Heritage District.

Another part of Gilbert's effort to attract people downtown is Harvest in the Heritage District, a fall activation featuring events, art, decorations and other experiences.

Artist Ray Villafane is participating for the second year, creating whimsical displays around downtown.

"I like to bring a little bit of magic and holiday, Halloween fun to the area," Villafane said.

According to the Gilbert Office of Economic Development, the Heritage District recorded about 575,000 visits during last year's Harvest activation.

The town's data shows 70% of those visits were from out-of-town visitors.

The data also shows two-thirds of visitors dined at a local restaurant and one-third shopped in the district.

For Traina, continued investment and more visitors represent an opportunity for businesses that have been part of downtown Gilbert's growth.

"All things bring more to the area, so we're excited for the growth," Traina said.

Looking ahead, Traina said he expects to see projects completed and people continue coming through the doors of Liberty Market.

"I'm just a little bit older," he said.