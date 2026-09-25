Valley restaurant carries family recipes, Hispanic heritage into next generation

GILBERT, Ariz. — As Gilbert celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month, one local restaurant is continuing traditions that have been part of its story for more than two decades.

Nando’s Mexican Cafe opened its first location in Gilbert in 2003, built around family recipes, including some passed down from founder Fernando’s mother.

Today, those same recipes are still being made.

“It means so much to him. This food means so much to him, and to watch the next generation and the upcoming one continue to make those recipes like we did 23 years ago is huge,” said Blake Phillips, regional manager for Nando’s Mexican Cafe.

Phillips has his own long connection to the original Gilbert restaurant. He started working there nearly 19 years ago.

“It’s the original one. I met my wife here. My brother manages this one now,” Phillips said. “It’s where I grew up, so it has a really special place in my heart.”

What started with the original Gilbert restaurant has since grown to five Nando’s locations in Arizona.

Phillips said keeping the recipes and culture established by the restaurant’s founders going is important to him.

“If it’s up to me, this place is going to continue to keep getting better and better,” Phillips said. “I’m going to do everything I can to continue that culture that they’ve built and the vision that they’ve had since 2003.”

The story comes as Gilbert celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month.

The town’s ¡Viva! A Celebration of Hispanic Heritage is being held Friday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Water Tower Plaza in downtown Gilbert.

The free event features live music, food, and family activities.