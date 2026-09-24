Wildlife groups rescue animals as Gilbert drains lake at Freestone Park

GILBERT, AZ — Local wildlife groups are rescuing and relocating animals as Gilbert drains the lake at Freestone Park for renovations.

Tasha Ellsworth, a volunteer wildlife rehabilitator, said East Valley Wildlife and Crystal’s Critter Haven have collectively taken in more than 30 animals during the effort.

“We’re working to help the domestic ducks that are here, as well as now the sick ducks that need intervention and whatever turtles are needing saving as well,” Ellsworth said.

The effort initially focused on finding new homes for domestic ducks and helping relocate other wildlife as the lake was drained. Ellsworth said that changed after sick ducks began showing up.

“So it went from a placement situation to a rescue,” Ellsworth said.

Ellsworth said rescuers have also found dead fish in shallow water at the park. She said botulism is one possible cause of illness among the ducks, but testing is still pending and the cause has not been confirmed.

“We’re thinking it might be botulism. We’re not sure. We’re waiting on testing,” Ellsworth said.

Gilbert Parks and Recreation Director Michael Elliott said the town had a wildlife plan in place for the renovation. The plan included relocating turtles, while waterfowl were expected to move to other water sources as the lake drained.

Elliott said concerns raised by community members led the town to work more closely with wildlife groups during the project.

“We don’t profess to have all of the answers, but we’ve found value in collaborating with the community and with some of those wildlife experts who have way more subject matter knowledge than we do,” Elliott said.

Elliott said crews were working to finish draining the lake and remove water from a nearby retention basin. He said removing the remaining water should encourage waterfowl still at the park to move to another water source.

Elliott said Gilbert will use lessons learned at Freestone Park as it prepares for similar lake renovation projects in the future.

“There are always going to be opportunities to improve on a project and collaborating with the community and getting their input and getting their feedback and building upon the plan that we have already in place,” Elliott said.

For Ellsworth and the other volunteers, the immediate focus remains on helping animals that need assistance.

“Because they need help,” Ellsworth said. “We’re here to help them.”

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