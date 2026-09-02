Gilbert motorcyclist rebuilding his life after crash

GILBERT, AZ — Nearly 10 months after a crash near Gilbert and Baseline roads cost him his leg, Troy Peck says he is focused on recovery and moving forward.

Peck said he was riding home after looking at a new motorcycle in November 2025 when the crash happened.

"It took my leg," Peck said. "Nearly killed me with the loss of blood that I had."

Gilbert police said the driver initially stopped after the crash but left without providing information or requesting medical assistance. Police arrested Matthew Kupferschmidt in late August. He is facing multiple charges related to the crash.

Peck continues physical therapy twice a week and says his focus remains on recovery.

"I just have to keep going," Peck said.

Despite losing his leg, Peck hasn't lost his love of motorcycles and says he plans to ride again.

"I'm gonna be back out there again," Peck said. "I gotta get another bike."