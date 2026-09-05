Gilbert Public Schools adds early literacy coaches to support young readers

GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert Public Schools is rolling out three early literacy coaches this school year as the district works to get students reading at grade level.

The district said the coaches are working with kindergarten through third-grade teachers across the district, providing support inside classrooms and helping teachers plan instruction.

For Krystle Mathews, the role offers a different view of the classroom after 22 years of teaching.

“Teaching students to read is a very complex and difficult task,” Mathews said.

Mathews said having someone working alongside teachers can help them better understand what students need and plan instruction.

“To have someone that’s beside you, that helps you to understand what’s happening with the students and how we can better plan instruction, that is a game changer,” Mathews said.

Jennifer Schrenk, another early literacy coach, spent 28 years teaching. She now works with teachers as they analyze curriculum and data and target instruction.

“We look at it like how athletes have coaches to get them to their peak performance,” Schrenk said.

The district says the coaches work with teacher teams in intensive six- to eight-week cycles. Their work includes modeling lessons, co-teaching and co-planning.

Kristin McCord, another early literacy coach, said helping children learn to read requires support from multiple people.

“Learning to read is hard and it takes a team effort,” McCord said.

McCord said that effort also extends beyond school, with reading at home playing an important role.

“The earlier that we can build these readers, the more successful they’re going to be,” McCord said.

The three coaches are based at Patterson, Harris and Burk elementary schools but work at schools across the district.

Gilbert Public Schools says the coaching positions did not represent a new cost to the district. Vacant and existing positions were repurposed to create the three roles based on identified student need.