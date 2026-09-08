Proposed water project could give Gilbert more flexibility as Colorado River supplies shrink

GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert says it's leading a joint study with Chandler and Mesa examining how a proposed connection between two Arizona water systems could affect East Valley water treatment plants.

The town says the proposed Salt River Project-Central Arizona Project Interconnection Facility, known as SCIF, would allow Salt and Verde River water from the SRP system to be delivered into the CAP canal, which carries Colorado River water into central Arizona.

The town says the project would not create a new water supply. Gilbert Water Resources Manager Lauren Hixson said it would instead provide more flexibility in moving existing water supplies around the region.

“It’s much like a highway new interchange,” Hixson said. “It allows water to move to different areas and gives the region flexibility to adapt to what’s coming on the Colorado River.”

Gilbert said it's preparing for reductions to its Colorado River supply as Arizona faces continued uncertainty surrounding the river.

Before SCIF moves forward, however, officials say the three East Valley communities want to better understand how blending Salt and Verde River water with CAP water could affect their treatment plants.

Gilbert says differences in water quality could require changes to treatment processes, chemicals or equipment. Hixson said drinking water would still be required to meet federal Safe Drinking Water Act standards.

Gilbert said it's serving as the lead agency for the downstream impact study and is working with Chandler and Mesa. According to town documents, Gilbert will manage the project and contract directly with Water Works Engineers to conduct the study.

Leaders say the study is expected to help the cities determine what changes, if any, could be needed at their treatment plants as planning for SCIF continues.

For Michele Sanders, who owns TLC Boarding in Gilbert, reliable water is already a daily necessity. Horses and other livestock at the facility depend on a consistent supply of water.

“If we don’t have water, the animals can only go so long without water,” Sanders said.

Hixson said the study began earlier this year and is expected to take about six months to complete.