Gilbert breaks ground on new Heritage District road connection

GILBERT, AZ — A new road connection is underway in Gilbert’s Heritage District as the town prepares for continued growth in the downtown area.

Gilbert broke ground Wednesday on the Vaughn Avenue Connector, which will extend Vaughn Avenue west to Neely Street and create a new east-west connection through the Heritage District.

Town officials say the project is designed to improve circulation and access for drivers and pedestrians while supporting existing and future development in the area.

The connector comes as other development is also taking shape across the Heritage District.

"I think there are going to be more businesses because right now there's only one or two ways to get into the district and we haven't had a lot of growth in those areas, Gilbert Mayor Scott Anderson said.

Heritage Park, a private mixed-use development, is expected to add thousands of square feet of commercial space along with new residences and businesses.

Jagger Everett, vice president of development for Creation Equity, said walkability and the community atmosphere of downtown Gilbert are important parts of the development.

Everett said he believes the growth already happening in downtown Gilbert is just the beginning of what is coming to the Heritage District.

The Vaughn Avenue Connector is one of several infrastructure improvements planned for the Heritage District. The town says the project is part of its broader redevelopment plans for the area.

The town says the project is being funded through Gilbert’s voter-approved transportation bond.