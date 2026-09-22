Arizona public schools to change safety protocol terminology

PHOENIX — Some parents may have heard the terms "soft lockdown" or "modified lockdown." Those terms will soon go away as the Arizona Department of Education works to standardize the terminology for all districts and charters across the state.

Mike Kurtenbach, the safety director for the Arizona Department of Education, said the change is designed to create consistency across school districts where terminology has varied widely.

“As someone who was in law enforcement for three decades, words matter,” Kurtenbach said.

The Arizona Department of Education recently told the state’s public schools that they will have to change their terminology, hoping to make it simpler for the entire state.

They’re using the Standard Response Protocol created by the ‘I Love U Guys’ Foundation.

There are five different terms:



Hold: Clear Hallways. Students can remain or return to their classroom or areas, and business will go on as usual within rooms.

Clear Hallways. Students can remain or return to their classroom or areas, and business will go on as usual within rooms. Secure: There’s a threat or hazard outside of the building. Staff will need to bring everyone inside and lock perimeter doors, but teaching will continue.

There’s a threat or hazard outside of the building. Staff will need to bring everyone inside and lock perimeter doors, but teaching will continue. Shelter: Hazard requires a specific protective posture in relation to any natural disasters. This asks students and staff to move to designated shelter areas.

Hazard requires a specific protective posture in relation to any natural disasters. This asks students and staff to move to designated shelter areas. Lockdown: There’s a threat inside the building. Staff should lock doors, turn off the lights, and move everyone out of sight. In this case, the door should not be opened for anyone.

There’s a threat inside the building. Staff should lock doors, turn off the lights, and move everyone out of sight. In this case, the door should not be opened for anyone. Evacuate: Move students and staff from the building to a designated assembly area using planned routes.

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So why do this now? This stems from a 2024 Auditor General report that says the schools that were audited, they didn’t fully meet the state’s minimum standards.

“We want to create one standard. It's better for law enforcement and it's better for the schools,” Kurtenbach said, adding that the simple language will help keep students safe.

Districts have this school year to start making changes. Schools must have the terminology in place on July 1, 2027.