Mesa family mourns grandmother killed in roadside crash, two relatives hospitalized after suspected DUI driver

MESA, AZ — A Mesa family is grieving after a suspected impaired driver struck them on the side of U.S. 60, killing an 82-year-old woman and seriously injuring two others.

Javier Valenzuela says his family is living through a real-world nightmare. Less than a week ago, four of his family members were involved in a crash on the side of U.S. 60 at Higley Road.

His grandmother, Ruth Acuna de Valenzuela, was killed on impact when an out-of-control driver struck them around 1 a.m. The family had two cars at the scene after others came to help change a flat tire on the roadside gravel.

"It doesn't feel real," Valenzuela said.

Ruth Acuna de Valenzuela had just celebrated her 82nd birthday on Sept. 6.

"My grandmother was already elderly. She's just turned 82 on September 6th. So, for her to go like this is really unfortunate. Really unfair," Valenzuela said.

Javier's aunt and uncle, Carlos and Guadalupe Valenzuela, remain patients at a Mesa hospital. Javier says they have each undergone three surgeries to address injuries including broken legs, broken hips, and a skull fracture. His uncle regained consciousness on Saturday.

"I went into the room with my wife and kids, and really all he told me was 'just pray for me,' very weakly. He said, 'I really just need prayers right now,'" Valenzuela said.

Arizona Department of Public Safety arrested Zachary Robert Penrod, 21, saying he is the driver who struck the Valenzuelas. DPS says Penrod showed signs of impairment.

Alex Brazo, who leads Mothers Against Drunk Driving in Arizona, says the crash reflects a broader problem.

"It comes down to human behavior, human choice," Brazo said.

MADD's most recent data shows one-third of all deadly crashes in Arizona involve someone driving under the influence.

"The statistics show us that someone who drives impaired and gets a DUI is going to drive 80 times before getting that DUI, which is a crazy amount," Brazo said.

The Valenzuela family says they want to give everyone time to heal before holding funeral services. A viewing for Ruth Acuna de Valenzuela is scheduled for Oct. 22, with a funeral mass on Oct. 23.

The Valenzuela family has started this GoFundMe campaign to help pay for the forthcoming medical bills and rehabilitation.