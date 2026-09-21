Father accused of stealing $7,000+ in jewelry from Mesa Arts Center with 10-year-old son

MESA, AZ — Maricopa County Attorney's Office says a man has been indicted in connection to a jewelry theft from Mesa Arts Center, reportedly carried out with his young son.

According to MCAO, a man and his 10-year-old child went to the Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum at the Mesa Arts Center in mid-August, leaving with more than $7,000 worth of jewelry.

Officials say the man was indicted on charges of theft, burglary, and contributing to the delinquency of a child.

The child was not charged with any crime, MCAO says.

The man is still in custody, and the court set a cash bond of $40,000.