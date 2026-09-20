Mesa community group goes door-to-door to teach businesses about their rights during ICE raids

MESA, AZ — Volunteers with a nonprofit community organization spent Saturday morning walking the streets of downtown Mesa, going business to business to share information about what they say people should know about their rights during federal immigration enforcement.

The nonprofit Organized Power in Numbers says its "Neighborhood Defense" program has trained more than 3,500 people nationwide in the past year and a half.

Evelynne Rodas Castillo, a community field organizer with the group, said the work is both professional and personal.

"We're going to local businesses to talk about their Fourth and Fifth Amendment rights around how they can protect themselves against ICE raids and also just stand in solidarity with community," Rodas Castillo said.

"I grew up a part of a mixed-status family. You know, I was raised as a first-generation American, so I've seen firsthand. And it's important now more than ever that we stand in solidarity, that we educate ourselves and community members," Castillo said.

Volunteers learn about Fourth and Fifth Amendment rights and pass out signs designating private, employee-only areas. The group is also teaching businesses about I-9 employment inspections.

Federal guidance says employers generally have three business days after receiving a notice of inspection to provide their I-9 forms.

Volunteer Jason Chavez said the mission hits close to home for him as well.

"I myself am the son of immigrants and have always lived in primarily immigrant communities," Chavez said.

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Chavez also addressed what an I-9 inspection notice does and does not authorize.

"When they, like, come in with an I-9 notice, that does not actually give them permission to like raid the place," Chavez said.

For the manager of one local store, receiving the information brought some reassurance.

"I think a lot of people don't know their rights in these situations... So I think it's very important for people to do outreach and get the word out, and help protect our neighbors," the manager said.

The manager said he was glad the group stopped at his business.

"It's both really good that they're doing it and really unfortunate that they need to," the manager said.

I reached out to DHS and ICE for a response to Saturday's training and for clarification on what businesses are required to do during different types of enforcement actions. This story will be updated when they respond.

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