Borderlands Produce Rescue and DoorDash deliver 25,000 orders in Arizona

PHOENIX — Borderlands Produce Rescue and DoorDash have delivered more than 25,000 orders of rescued fresh produce to people across Arizona.

The Nogales-based nonprofit and DoorDash launched the partnership in 2022 through DoorDash's Project Dash program.

Borderlands rescues fresh fruits and vegetables that might otherwise go to waste — including produce turned away by retailers because of cosmetic flaws or oversupply. Volunteers pack boxes of produce, and local Dashers deliver them to people who may have trouble getting to a distribution site.

Daniel Riff, DoorDash's head of global food access programs, said access is about more than just cost.

"We hear all the time that there are people who are in need of food, especially nutritious produce, but face a lot of barriers to accessing that food. We all know about the cost barrier, but there are also often transportation barriers for folks who might not have access to their own transportation, or who might not be able to leave their home."

Borderlands says it has rescued more than 750 million pounds of produce since 1996.

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DoorDash says Project Dash now works with more than 300 partners across the U.S. and Canada, and those partners have delivered the equivalent of more than 150 million meals.

In the Phoenix area, DoorDash also works with St. Mary's Food Bank on home deliveries.

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