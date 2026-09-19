Woman killed after being hit by car on West Van Buren Street

PHOENIX — A 59-year-old woman is dead after she was struck by car Friday evening.

Officers responded to the collision in at the intersection of North 19th Avenue and West Van Buren Street.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Police say preliminary information indicates the woman was crossing North 19th Avenue inside a crosswalk and entered the the roadway when the signal indicated not to cross.

She was struck by a Ford Expedition traveling south.

The driver of the Ford was uninjured and remained on scene. They also did not show any signs of impairment.

Speed does not appear to be a factor in the collision, police say.

This incident remains under investigation.