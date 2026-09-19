Grand Canyon officials set timeline for South Rim water restoration after flood

GRAND CANYON — Grand Canyon National Park has announced a timeline for restoring water service to South Rim residents and concessionaires following extensive damage caused by a flash flood.

Park officials project they will begin pumping water from the Bright Angel Creek intake to the new water treatment plant by Nov. 16.

The National Park Service estimates water distribution from the new treatment plant could begin by Thanksgiving.

Officials are also working on an agreement to haul approximately 200,000 gallons of water per day to help replenish storage tanks.

Once pumps begin drawing water from Bright Angel Creek, officials say it will take about 45 days to fully refill the tanks.

The current water emergency stems from a flash flood on Aug. 29, which damaged a pipeline spanning the canyon and supplying water to millions of visitors and residents.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the flooding has risen to three after the remains of Timothy Allen Smith were recovered this week.

Smith's remains were found Monday near Crystal Rapids on the Colorado River, which runs through the canyon.

The remains of Smith's two backcountry companions, Brent Rosenkranz, 42, and John Giusti, 46, both of Granbury, Texas, were recovered earlier.

Visitors and residents are being asked to conserve water by using designated portable restrooms, handwashing stations, and potable water tanks. When possible, officials also encourage visitors to bring their own drinking water and water for other needs.