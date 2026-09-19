Ex-Glendale police commander charged with sexual exploitation

GLENDALE — A former Glendale police commander faces multiple criminal charges in North Carolina involving sexual exploitation of a minor.

Jay O'Neill, 54, was arrested by the Arizona Department of Public Safety Thursday morning at State Farm Stadium on an out-of-state warrant. A Glendale police spokesperson confirmed the agency assisted in the apprehension of O'Neill, adding he is no longer employed by the city.

A judge set a $75,000 cash bond at O'Neill's first court appearance in Arizona Thursday night.

Court records out of Jackson County, North Carolina, show indictments for two cases — a combined six counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the documents, O'Neill received multiple photos and a video involving a naked 15-year-old girl engaged in sexual activity. The alleged crimes happened in December 2025. The indictments say the defendant knew the material's character and content.

Joshua Kolsrud, a Valley attorney not involved in the O'Neill case, said the charges carry serious weight.

"A commander is one of the highest positions a police officer can have," Kolsrud said. "To see someone in that position being accused of committing a crime that is extremely serious is very disheartening."

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"The judge does have to make a determination that probable cause exists - that a crime has been committed, but really what it is about is the person who is being accused of the crime is the same person that is being requested to be extradited to the other state," Kolsrud said.

If his identity is confirmed, O'Neill will be required to go to North Carolina to face the charges.

When ABC15 called a phone number associated with O'Neill Thursday, a woman who answered the phone said they had no comment.

ABC15 has called and emailed the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina asking for additional details of its investigation and how deputies identified O'Neill as their suspect.

This story was reported on-air by ABC15 Senior Investigator Melissa Blasius and was converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.