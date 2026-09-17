Glendale PD commander facing out-of-state criminal investigation

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A top Glendale Police Department executive is involved in an out-of-state criminal investigation and his employment with the city is now over, according to a spokesperson and an internal email sent by Chief Colby Brandt.

The email identifies the police executive as Commander Jay O’Neill.

“Earlier today, the Glendale Police Department was contacted by the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) regarding an out-of-state criminal investigation involving one of our sworn officers,” according to the chief’s email, which was sent on September 17 to police staff. “As a professional courtesy, DPS provided advance notification and requested our assistance in safely taking the officer into custody.”

Brandt’s email did not detail the type of allegations facing O’Neill.

“I expect additional information will become available in the coming days. In the meantime, I ask that everyone respect Commander O'Neill and his family's privacy during this difficult time,” the email said.

A Glendale police spokesperson confirmed the information in the Chief’s email.

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When ABC15 tried to reach O'Neill by phone, the woman who answered identified herself as a family member and said they had "no comment."