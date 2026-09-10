How Turning Point USA continues Charlie Kirk's mission

PHOENIX — One year after an assassin's bullet killed Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University, the conservative organization he built says it is larger than ever.

Through TPUSA, based in Phoenix, Kirk led a movement to influence young adults to engage in politics and to vote for conservative candidates.

Kirk had also sparked controversy during his lifetime, in debates with students on campuses, on issues of race, religion, gender identity, and gun violence.

His influence was undeniable at his memorial service last September, when State Farm Stadium was too small to handle the crowd of mourners.

“It's such a big moment, not only in our lives, but in just the American culture at large," said Jobob Taeleifi, who first met Kirk on a video shoot in 2019.

He later became part of Kirk's inner circle

"It's been a heavy burden to bear. I think nobody speaking honestly about it can deny that," said Taeleifi, who hosts the Turning Point Tonight show.

He described the emotions at Turning Point headquarters, "first thing you walk in, you see that portrait of Charlie, and that's tough."

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Arizona State Senator Jake Hoffman, R-District 15, had worked with Kirk for more than a decade. He also reflected on the past year.

"There's been times of sadness and times of crying and times of anger," Hoffman said.

Hoffman said it is also a time to pick up Kirk's torch.

According to TPUSA, the 2025-26 school year saw unprecedented expansion to one million involved students.

There are now 3,500 Club America high school groups, a 180% increase from the previous year, and 1,500 college chapters, a 64% increase, according to a fact sheet released by the organization.

"There are more people being engaged with every day on campus," Hoffman said. "Conversations are continuing, and I think they're doing Charlie's legacy with great honor."

Carson Carpenter, a former president of the College Republicans at Arizona State University, said he saw a shift in the months since Erika Kirk, Charlie's widow, became CEO of Turning Point.

Carpenter says he sees more young women at Turning Point gatherings.

"No more 'MAGA bros' as the only targeted intellectual audience," Carpenter said.

This fall may be a test of whether Turning Point can fire up its larger membership to make a difference for MAGA-aligned candidates in the midterm elections.

This comes after President Donald Trump's approval rating hit an all-time low with Arizona voters, according to an August poll by Noble Predictive Insights.

"Voter turnout's gonna be very low on average around the country, and so I just hope it's doing its part to get the voter turnout higher here at ASU," Carpenter said.

"Charlie started Turning Point USA as a college campus grassroots effort. And you're never gonna finish that job, but there's always more to be added on," Taeleifi said.

The organization is trying to grow beyond the college-age crowd through programs that connect with Christian faith communities, young families, professionals, and veterans.

Taeleifi says what keeps him at Turning Point is Kirk's mission, which goes beyond politics.

"Politics is obviously very important," Taeleifi said. "But under that layer was a guy who really, really, really cared about the betterment of every individual - no matter who you are, what you looked like, your socioeconomic status."

A message on Turning Point's website Thursday said "Charlie never gave up and neither will we," adding they will continue to "meet the milestones" he dreamed of.