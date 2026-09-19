Man dies after being stabbed near apartment complex in Glendale

GLENDALE — A man is dead after he was stabbed at an apartment complex in Glendale Friday.

Just after midnight, police responded to the report of a stabbing near 59th and Bethany Home Road.

Once on scene, police found the victim with a wound to his chest.

He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say there may be a second victim that left the scene that they are trying to locate.

If anyone has information related to this incident, they are asking to contact the Glendale Police Department.