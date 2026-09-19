Man dies after being stabbed near apartment complex in Glendale

GLENDALE — A man is dead after he was stabbed at an apartment complex in Glendale Friday.
Just after midnight, police responded to the report of a stabbing near 59th and Bethany Home Road.
Once on scene, police found the victim with a wound to his chest.
He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
Police say there may be a second victim that left the scene that they are trying to locate.
If anyone has information related to this incident, they are asking to contact the Glendale Police Department.
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