Police target speeders in Buckeye school zones to keep students safe

BUCKEYE, AZ — Police departments across the West Valley are stepping up enforcement around schools as students return to class.

The West Valley Speed Task Force conducted a targeted operation Wednesday morning near all Buckeye schools.

Sgt. Chris Kramperth with the Buckeye Police Department said the goal is to make sure students, parents and school employees arrive safely.

“Speeding is not a solution to being late,” Kramperth said. “If you’re going to be late, you still need to be going the speed limit. Make that call to the school or work that, ‘Hey, you’ll be late today.’ We just want to make sure everyone gets there safely.”

The West Valley Speed Task Force plans to conduct several additional school-zone enforcement operations throughout August.