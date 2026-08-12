Juvenile male pronounced dead after jumping from London Bridge in Lake Havasu City

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ — A juvenile has died after jumping from the London Bridge in Lake Havasu City on Tuesday.

Just before 9 a.m., bystanders reported seeing a male juvenile jump from the bridge into the water and did not resurface.

Witnesses reported seeing the male go underwater, briefly resurface, and then go underwater again.

When crews with the Lake Havasu City Police and Fire Department arrived, they searched the water and located the unresponsive male.

He was rushed to Havasu Regional Medical Center in critical condition. He was later flown to a Las Vegas hospital for additional medical treatment, however, authorities were notified on Wednesday morning that the juvenile had died.

The name and age of the juvenile have not been released.

The incident remains under investigation.