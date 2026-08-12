West Phoenix light rail extension community meetings to start

PHOENIX — Valley Metro has its eyes on Phoenix’s west side for the next light rail extension project.

The West Phoenix Light Rail Extension Project is expected to extend ten miles along Indian School Road, connecting either at the Camelback and 19th Avenue station or the Indian School and Central station.

Community meetings start next week and serve as an opportunity to talk directly with project planners.

Top community feedback from Valley Metro’s June open house included security along the corridor, supporting local businesses, and helping build up the area with shade to fix heat island effects.

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“We’re walking into this project in this west extension well aware and trying to work with the businesses,” Valley Metro Project Manager Paul Lopez said. “We want to improve shading, we want to do anything we can to harness safety and security.”

Lopez said the upcoming meetings will help determine where the new route connects to the main line and what stops, parking locations and other upgrades will be spaced out along the route.

"We want to know, how are you going to use the light rail either going to the West Valley or coming to the West Valley,” Lopez said.

City leaders partnering with the project said they want to engage businesses early and provide similar grant programs to those in previous extensions.

“See how we can help you, is it accounting resources that you need, bookkeeping resources, marketing, what do you need now that we can help you prepare for grants later,” Phoenix Light Rail Administrator Nick Valenzuela said.

Upcoming public meetings:

Wednesday, Aug. 19

6–8 p.m.

Desert West Community Center

6501 W. Virginia Ave.

Phoenix, AZ 85035

Saturday, Sept. 19

12:30–2:30 p.m.

Maryvale Community Center

4420 N. 51st Ave.

Phoenix, AZ 85031

Wednesday, Oct. 14

6– 8 p.m.

Steele Indian School Park Memorial Hall

300 E. Indian School Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85012