Man dies after stabbing near Phoenix restaurant

PHOENIX — A 29-year-old man died after being stabbed during an altercation near a west Phoenix restaurant late Saturday night, according to Phoenix police.

Officers were called around 11:51 p.m. to the area of 24th Avenue and Thomas Road for reports of a stabbing.

Police found Lonnie Shepherd Jr. outside a restaurant with at least one stab wound. Phoenix Fire took him to a hospital, where he later died.

According to police, Shepherd and the suspect were involved in an altercation near the restaurant before the stabbing.

Homicide detectives are investigating and working to learn more about what led up to the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.