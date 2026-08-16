Around 30 displaced after fire at Phoenix hotel, more than 50 units affected

PHOENIX — About 30 people are displaced after a large fire broke out at a Phoenix hotel early Sunday morning.

Phoenix firefighters were called around 3 a.m. to the area of 25th Avenue and Greenway Road for reports of a fire at a hotel.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the second floor. Firefighters quickly evacuated both floors and worked to get the fire under control.

The fire was upgraded to a second alarm because of the size of the building and the number of units affected. More than 50 units will be impacted by the fire.

The Community Assistance Program and hotel management are working with those who were displaced to help with their needs.

No injuries have been reported among civilians or firefighters.

A fire investigation task force is at the scene working to determine what caused the fire.