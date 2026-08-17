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One hurt, 10 displaced after apartment fire in Tempe

The fire near Kyrene and Baseline roads impacted five units at the complex
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5038 S Hardy Dr Apt Fire 8-16-26.jpg
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TEMPE, AZ — One person is hurt, and 10 people are out of their homes after an apartment fire Sunday afternoon in Tempe.

Tempe fire officials say their crews were called to the fire near Kyrene and Baseline roads just before 4 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the first and second floors of the complex.

All told, five units at the complex were impacted by the fire.

One person was taken to the hospital for injuries suffered in the fire. Their condition is not clear.

Ten residents are displaced because of the fire, officials say.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but it is under investigation.

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