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Hiker hospitalized after overheating on Camelback Mountain

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A hiker is in critical condition after becoming dangerously overheated while hiking Camelback Mountain Sunday, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Phoenix Fire said firefighters were called around 11 a.m. to the Echo Canyon Trailhead for reports of a hiker experiencing a medical emergency.

Crews reached an adult woman about halfway up the mountain. According to Phoenix Fire, she had become overheated and could no longer make her way back down.

Phoenix Fire said crews called in the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office "Fox 1" helicopter to hoist the woman off the mountain.

The helicopter was used because Phoenix Fire's rescue helicopter is currently out of service for repairs.

Once the woman was brought back to the trailhead, Phoenix Fire crews used cold-water immersion therapy because her core temperature was above 104 degrees and she was in an altered state.

According to Phoenix Fire, the woman was then taken by ambulance to a hospital in critical condition.

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