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85°C Bakery Cafe announces Avondale grand opening dates, other details of new West Valley location

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AVONDALE, AZ — 85°C Bakery Café, the Taiwanese chain known for its coffee and baked goods, has a new storefront near the intersection of 107th Avenue and McDowell Road in Avondale!

85°C Bakery Cafe offerings.
85°C Bakery Cafe offerings.

A company representative shared with ABC15 that the Avondale cafe is now in its soft opening phase, with temporary hours of 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

The Avondale storefront is located at Suite 105, 10585 W McDowell Road.

The store opening celebration will be held in August. “ We'll [...] be celebrating our Grand Opening on August 8–9, featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony and exclusive giveaways,” shared the representative.

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Bakery’s Background

The cafe takes pride in brewing its coffee with Guatemalan beans and serving over 50 varieties of freshly baked pastries.

In 2004, 85°C opened its first store in Taiwan, and over the years, it has expanded with multiple locations in the United States. In 2025, it launched its second Arizona location in Glendale, following its debut in Chandler in 2022.

According to the company's website, 85ºC is inspired by the belief that 85°C is the “perfect” brewing temperature for espresso coffee.

Are you on the other side of the Valley? The chain has two locations in Arizona:

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